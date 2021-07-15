MP Man Involved in Fake Remdesivir Racket Arrested, Had Sold Injections for Rs 1.8 Lakh

With the arrest of one more accused in the fake Remdesivir case in Madhya Pradesh, the total number of those under custody has reached 11. The Jabalpur Police has brought the man to Madhya Pradesh from Gujarat where he was arrested last week. The accused has been identified as Nagesh. Nagesh was caught in the industrial area Vapi of Southern Gujarat adjacent to the Maharashtra border. Nagesh is accused of making 75,000 fake wrappers of the injections which were sold for Rs 1.8 lakh.

Nagesh will be in police remand for 3 days. He will be interrogated for more information on the case.

In this case, the director of City Hospital, Sarabjit Singh Mokha, his wife Jasmeet Mukh, hospital manager Sonia Khatri, pharmaceutical manager Karmi Devesh Chaurasia, and his son Harkaran Mokha have been arrested. Others who were nabbed by the police are Bhagwati pharma manager Sapan Jain, medical officer Rakesh Mishra and two other persons involved in the selling of fake injections.

According to police, these fake injections of Remedesivir were being made in a factory in Gujarat. A total of 12,00 consignments of fake Remdesivir injections had reached Madhya Pradesh. Of 1200 consignments, 700 injections were used in Indore and 500 injections were sold in Jabalpur. These injections were given to 171 patients in the city hospital and hence putting their life in danger.

Remdesivir injection is used in the treatment of COVID-19 infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Amidst the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government had decided to release the criminals from prisons on parole. The decision was taken after the instructions of the Supreme Court and High Court. Now, all those accused in the case have been again brought back to jail and further investigation is underway, police said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here