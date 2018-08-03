GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Man 'Jumps' in Front of Metro at Mandi House Station

The man, in his 50s, was rushed to RML Hospital.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2018, 10:56 PM IST
New Delhi: An unidentified man allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at Mandi House metro station here on Friday, police said.

The man, in his 50s, was rushed to RML Hospital, they said. "He allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at Mandi House metro station," a senior DMRC official said.

The train was coming from Yamuna Bank station and going towards Dwarka side. A PCR call was received around 7:30pm, he said. "Services on nearby section faced a little delay due to the incident," the official said.

Further details are awaited.

