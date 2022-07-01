CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Jumps in Front of Metro at Moolchand Station of Delhi's Violet Line

The incident occurred on Delhi Metro’s Violet Line which connectsconnects Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh) in Haryana. (Representational image)

The incident occurred on Delhi Metro's Violet Line which connectsconnects Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh) in Haryana. (Representational image)

Doctors at AIIMS Trauma Centre said that the injured man was unfit to give an official statement to the police

<em>This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)</em>

A 50-year-old man jumped in front of a train at Moolchand station of Delhi Metro’s Violet Line, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday.

Police received information at 5.04 pm that a person got injured at Moolchand metro station.

The person identified as Mahendar jumped when a train reached platform number 1, a senior police officer said.

The injured was sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors said he was unfit for statement, police added.iim

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had tweeted to alert commuters in the evening, delay in services from Kashmere Gate to Badarpur Border due to a passenger on track at Moolchand. Normal service on all other lines.

Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh) in Haryana..

first published:July 01, 2022, 13:32 IST