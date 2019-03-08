English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man 'Jumps' in Front of Metro Train at Delhi's GTB Nagar Station
The incident took place at GTB Nagar Metro Station of the busy Yellow Line that connects Samyapur Badli to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: A man allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at a metro station in north-west Delhi on Friday, after which services on the line were delayed briefly, officials said.
"A male passenger allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at GTB Nagar Metro station that was going towards Samyapur Badli station at around 1 pm. The passenger was sent to a nearby hospital," a DMRC official said.
As a result, there was a minor delay in services on the section, he said adding normal services were later restored.
The Police is also looking into the case.
