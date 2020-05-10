Man Jumps Quarantine to Buy Liquor, Booked on Wife's Complaint

A case has been registered against a man in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district after his wife informed the police that he had jumped home quarantine to buy liquor, an official said on Sunday.







The junior basic trained (JBT) teacher and his brother had returned from Gujarat to Barsar area last Thursday, and both were kept under home quarantine as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus pandemic, the official said.







A first information report (FIR) was lodged after the teacher's wife informed the police that he had gone out by jumping home quarantine for purchasing alcohol, according to the official.







The case was registered under various sections of the India Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, the spokesperson said.







The man has now been kept under institutional quarantine and the matter referred to the Education Department for departmental action against him, the official added.