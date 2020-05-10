INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Man Jumps Quarantine to Buy Liquor, Booked on Wife's Complaint

People queue up to buy liquor outside a wine shop. (Reuters)

People queue up to buy liquor outside a wine shop. (Reuters)

A first information report (FIR) was lodged after the teacher's wife informed the police that he had gone out by jumping home quarantine for purchasing alcohol.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 10:31 PM IST
Share this:

A case has been registered against a man in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district after his wife informed the police that he had jumped home quarantine to buy liquor, an official said on Sunday.


The junior basic trained (JBT) teacher and his brother had returned from Gujarat to Barsar area last Thursday, and both were kept under home quarantine as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus pandemic, the official said.


A first information report (FIR) was lodged after the teacher's wife informed the police that he had gone out by jumping home quarantine for purchasing alcohol, according to the official.


The case was registered under various sections of the India Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, the spokesperson said.


The man has now been kept under institutional quarantine and the matter referred to the Education Department for departmental action against him, the official added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading