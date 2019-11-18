UP Man Keeps Daughter's Dead Body Before Picture of Christ's to Bring Her Back to Life, Buries After Police Convinces
Vanvasi, who had embraced Christianity six years ago, was told by other members of his family to keep the body in front of the picture of Jesus Christ and the Bible and perform prayers to bring the child back to life.
Representative image.
Mau: Blind faith made a parent in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district to keep the dead body of their four-year-old daughter with them in their house, in the hope that their child would bounce back to life.
The four-year-old daughter of Arvind Vanvasi took ill on November 14 and died the next day.
"Vanvasi, who had embraced Christianity six years ago, was told by other members of his family to keep the body in front of the picture of Jesus Christ and the Bible and perform prayers to bring the child back to life. Vanvasi and his family followed the suggestion," said Inspector Vinod Kumar Tiwari.
Some villagers informed the Mau Superintendent of Police, Anurag Arya, who sent the inspector to Vanvasi's residence. The police managed to convince the family on Sunday and ensured the child's burial.
Vanvasi, who works at a brick kiln as a labourer, told the police that he and some other families in the neighbourhood had converted to Christianity six years ago after being contacted by a Jaunpur-based pastor, who visited the village every Christmas.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Beta Tests Letting You Sign in on Multiple Devices; No Dark Mode Updates Yet
- Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Concern over Delhi Pollution: Hope we Resolve This Crisis
- Apple AirPods Pro Review: This Pro Will Just Make Rivals Think About Surrender
- Jawa Perak Bobber Launched in India at Rs 1.95 Lakh, Gets BS-VI Engine
- Exclusive | WWE Star Charlotte Flair Opens Up on Rivalry-Friendship with Becky Lynch and Why She Can't Resist Indian Food