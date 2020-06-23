Man Killed after Light Mast Falls on Him While Working at Delhi Metro Construction Site

A 44-year-old man was killed after a light mast allegedly fell on him while he was working at a metro construction site in north Delhi's Jagatpur area on Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Dilip Kumar Chowdhary, was working as a site supervisor. He was employed with one of DMRC's contractors, working on the Majlis Park-Maujpur metro corridor of Phase-4, they said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in a statement, said it will inquire into the incident.

Police said they received a call around 12.00 pm from a trauma centre near Kashmere Gate regarding the incident.

The incident took place when the man, along with a few others, was conducting a survey for the project when the light mast fell on him, they said. He was rushed to the trauma centre, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said an FIR under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In the statement, the DMRC said Chowdhary died on Tuesday after the light mast placed on the middle of the road near Jagatpur village fell on him. He was working as a site supervisor and was overseeing the barricade fixing work, while the contractor was cordoning off the site for start of viaduct work.

Prima facie the light mast seems to have fallen on its own, DMRC officials said, adding that they will inquire into the matter to ascertain the reason behind the incident.