Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Man Killed after Portion of Mural Cladding Collapses At Churchgate Station

The cladding, part of the 81 ft x 54 ft mural of Mahatma Gandhi, fell due to strong wind blowing from that seaside that could not withstand wind pressure, said an official.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Killed after Portion of Mural Cladding Collapses At Churchgate Station
Mahatma Gandhi Mural at Churchgate Station.
Loading...
Mumbai: A pedestrian was killed on Wednesday, after a portion of a cladding fell on him at the bustling Churchgate railway station, the officials said.

Madhukar Narvekar (62) was passing through Churchgate station building when the portion, part of the 81 ft x 54 ft
mural of Mahatma Gandhi, fell on him, a railway official said.

Narvekar was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries on his head and chest.

It was not clear if he was a railway commuter or just a passerby, but in either case, compensation (amount) will be
given, he said. The cladding fell due to strong wind blowing from that seaside that could not withstand wind pressure, he said.

The cladding was part of the 81 ft x 54 ft mural of Mahatma Gandhi, installed in November 2017 at the station building, the official said.

It is the work of Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra, who paid homage to Gandhi with the mural on the facade
of Churchgate station. Kobra has also painted a mural of Nelson Mandela in Rome.

In October last year, four persons were killed after a 40-foot tall hoarding collapsed in Pune. The metal hoarding
frame, installed on land belonging to the Pune railway department, collapsed when it was being cut.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram