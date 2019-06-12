English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Killed after Portion of Mural Cladding Collapses At Churchgate Station
The cladding, part of the 81 ft x 54 ft mural of Mahatma Gandhi, fell due to strong wind blowing from that seaside that could not withstand wind pressure, said an official.
Mahatma Gandhi Mural at Churchgate Station.
Mumbai: A pedestrian was killed on Wednesday, after a portion of a cladding fell on him at the bustling Churchgate railway station, the officials said.
Madhukar Narvekar (62) was passing through Churchgate station building when the portion, part of the 81 ft x 54 ft
mural of Mahatma Gandhi, fell on him, a railway official said.
Narvekar was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries on his head and chest.
It was not clear if he was a railway commuter or just a passerby, but in either case, compensation (amount) will be
given, he said. The cladding fell due to strong wind blowing from that seaside that could not withstand wind pressure, he said.
The cladding was part of the 81 ft x 54 ft mural of Mahatma Gandhi, installed in November 2017 at the station building, the official said.
It is the work of Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra, who paid homage to Gandhi with the mural on the facade
of Churchgate station. Kobra has also painted a mural of Nelson Mandela in Rome.
In October last year, four persons were killed after a 40-foot tall hoarding collapsed in Pune. The metal hoarding
frame, installed on land belonging to the Pune railway department, collapsed when it was being cut.
