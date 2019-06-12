Man Killed after Portion of Mural Cladding Collapses At Churchgate Station

: A pedestrian was killed on Wednesday, after a portion of a cladding fell on him at the bustling Churchgate railway station, the officials said.Madhukar Narvekar (62) was passing through Churchgate station building when the portion, part of the 81 ft x 54 ftmural of Mahatma Gandhi, fell on him, a railway official said.Narvekar was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries on his head and chest.It was not clear if he was a railway commuter or just a passerby, but in either case, compensation (amount) will begiven, he said. The cladding fell due to strong wind blowing from that seaside that could not withstand wind pressure, he said.The cladding was part of the 81 ft x 54 ft mural of Mahatma Gandhi, installed in November 2017 at the station building, the official said.It is the work of Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra, who paid homage to Gandhi with the mural on the facadeof Churchgate station. Kobra has also painted a mural of Nelson Mandela in Rome.In October last year, four persons were killed after a 40-foot tall hoarding collapsed in Pune. The metal hoardingframe, installed on land belonging to the Pune railway department, collapsed when it was being cut.