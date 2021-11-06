CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Killed, Another Critically Injured in Explosion at UP Cracker Unit

Welding work of a shutter at the manufacturing unit was going on when a spark led to a fire and caused all the firecrackers kept there to burst. (Image for representation/ News18)

The explosion took place at a factory unit in Umarpur village under Budhana police station area, they said.

A man was killed and another seriously injured after an explosion at a firecracker unit in a village here on Saturday evening, police said. The explosion took place at a factory unit in Umarpur village under Budhana police station area, they said.

Circle Officer Vijay Kumar Gautam told PTI that welding work of a shutter at the manufacturing unit was going on when a spark led to a fire and caused all the firecrackers kept there to burst leading to an explosion that damaged the factory wall and welding machine.

The deceased was identified as Azam (19) while the injured person Shehzad (25) was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, the Circle Officer said.

first published:November 06, 2021, 19:40 IST