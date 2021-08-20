CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#IndependenceDay
Home » News » India » Man Killed, Another Injured in Landslide Caused by Illegal Mining in HP's Mandi
1-MIN READ

Man Killed, Another Injured in Landslide Caused by Illegal Mining in HP's Mandi

Another man, Ram Krishan, who hails from Tewan village, also sustained injuries in the incident (File photo: ANI)

Another man, Ram Krishan, who hails from Tewan village, also sustained injuries in the incident (File photo: ANI)

Nand Lal died around 11 am in a landslide caused by illegal sand mining in his Fhirnu village in Karsog tehsil.

Shimla: A 57-year-old man was killed and another injured in a landslide triggered by illegal sand mining in Mandi district on Friday, a state disaster management official said. Nand Lal died around 11 am in a landslide caused by illegal sand mining in his Fhirnu village in Karsog tehsil, he added. Another man, Ram Krishan, who hails from Tewan village, also sustained injuries in the incident, the official said.

Krishan was shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Shimla, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 20, 2021, 17:17 IST