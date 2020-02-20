Man Killed as Crude Bombs Hurled in Birbhum District
Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident was the fallout of a rivalry between owner of a vehicle and its driver.
Representative image
Bolpur: A man was killed after crude bombs were hurled in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place at 9.30 pm on Wednesday when the deceased, Tapan Das, was passing through Daspara-Sahapur road under Kankartala police station limits, a police officer said.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident was the fallout of a rivalry between owner of a vehicle and its driver, he said.
The driver was allegedly assaulted by the owner due to some personal enmity, following which the owner was assaulted by some villagers.
At night, the owner stormed the area with a few men and hurled the crude bombs to frighten the locals, the police officer said.
Senior police officers went to the spot following the incident and said that investigations are underway.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Enters Your Bathroom With Mi Electric Toothbrush T300; Yes, You Read That Right
- Ananya Panday Welcomes Vijay Deverakonda to Bollywood, Shares Prep Photos for Puri Jagannadh Film
- Rare Pic of Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt from Their Childhood will Make Your Day
- Heard Cool Stories About The Work Culture at Netflix? The CEOs Next Book Will Reveal All
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is Now on Sale on Amazon: Variants, Prices, Offers And More