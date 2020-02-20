Take the pledge to vote

Man Killed as Crude Bombs Hurled in Birbhum District

Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident was the fallout of a rivalry between owner of a vehicle and its driver.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2020, 2:13 PM IST
Man Killed as Crude Bombs Hurled in Birbhum District
Representative image

Bolpur: A man was killed after crude bombs were hurled in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at 9.30 pm on Wednesday when the deceased, Tapan Das, was passing through Daspara-Sahapur road under Kankartala police station limits, a police officer said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident was the fallout of a rivalry between owner of a vehicle and its driver, he said.

The driver was allegedly assaulted by the owner due to some personal enmity, following which the owner was assaulted by some villagers.

At night, the owner stormed the area with a few men and hurled the crude bombs to frighten the locals, the police officer said.

Senior police officers went to the spot following the incident and said that investigations are underway.

