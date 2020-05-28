Man Killed by 2 Persons after He Objected to Their Roaming around in Lockdown in Delhi

A 24-year-old man was killed allegedly by two persons after he objected to their roaming around during the lockdown in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, police said on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Krishan Singh Yadav, a resident of Sagarpur, they said.

Yadav's brother-in-law Kanhaiya informed police that two men fought with him and one of them attacked him with a stone following which he fell on the ground. He was rushed to Shakunatala Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, it was found that a few days ago, Yadav had asked the two men not to roam in the streets late night due to the ongoing lockdown, police said. The accused left at that time but returned on Wednesday around 11 pm and fatally attacked Yadav, they said.







A case was registered under relevant sections of law against the accused, police said.

While one person, identified as Karan (20), has been arrested, the other, a minor, was apprehended, they said.

The victim was unmarried and his father had passed away. He lived with his mother and worked at a cloth shop in Karol Bagh, police said.