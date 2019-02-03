English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Killed By Cop's Son After He Tries To Save Shop Keeper From Assault in Delhi
The accused had been drinking and had thrashed the shop, snatched his mobile phone and also taken his scooter's keys, police said.
New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly after he tried to intervene in a fight between a shop owner and three men in Rohini area, police said.
The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The victim was identified as Rajat Chaudhary. He ran a mobile repairing shop, they added.
Investigations revealed that the accused were drinking in their car. They had asked the owner to open his shop, which he refused to do.
The accused thrashed him and snatched his mobile phone. They also took his scooter's keys, he said.
A passerby, Rajat, intervened and asked them to back off following which a quarrel erupted between him and one of the accused.
During the quarrel, Rajat was stabbed with a knife. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends but was declared brought dead, police said.
The accused were traced and arrested the same evening. One of the accused is a son of a police officer posted in Northwest district, police said.
