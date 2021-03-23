Man Killed by Husband and Wife Over Extramarital Affair in Bengal's Malda

A man was killed by a husband and wife duo in West Bengal’s Malda over an extramarital affair. The couple confessed to the crime and surrendered to the police. The incident sparked tension in the region after demonstrators in support of the victim blocked road and burned houses of the accused and their neighbours.

The incident happened in Rasiladah Baganpara area of ​​Malda police station. Lakshan Ghosh (40) was in an extramarital affair with the woman. On Sunday, he had a quarrel with the couple late at night. Police said it is likely that he was strangled to death after the argument. The couple then went to Malda police station around 6 am on Monday and informed the police about the act. The police then came to the spot and found Ghosh’s body in the backyard. The body was recovered and was sent to the Malda Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The incident sparked tension in the area and a mob gathered to demonstrate against the accused. The group vandalised and set fire to the house of the accused and nearby residences. Upon receiving the news, the fire brigade and police rushed to the spot. The fire brigade put out the fire. However, before the police arrived, the mob had left the area.

Ghosh’s family had expressed disappointment over the police retrieving the body without informing the family members. Roads were blocked and a police vehicle was vandalised by protestors.

Malda Police Superintendent Alok Rajoria said the couple has been arrested in connection with the murder. A separate case has been registered against the accused of vandalizing their houses and attacking police vehicles.