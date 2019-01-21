LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Man Scales 20-feet Wall of Punjab's Chhatbir Zoo, Mauled by Lions

The animal that attacked the man was an Asiatic lion, a critically endangered species. The authorities have not yet been able to contact the victim's family.

AFP

Updated:January 21, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
Man Scales 20-feet Wall of Punjab's Chhatbir Zoo, Mauled by Lions
New Delhi: A man was mauled to death by a lion after he scaled the wall of a zoo in Punjab, officials said Monday.

The man climbed the 20-foot wall of Chhatbir Zoo, home to four lions, on Sunday and entered the restricted area where he was attacked.

Hearing his screams, the staff rushed to try and rescue the man. "He was an intruder in the zoo. We took him to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries," said Roshan Sunkaria from the state forest department.

The animal that attacked the man was an Asiatic lion — a critically endangered species and a major tourist draw. Only about 500 exist in the wild, all in the Gir sanctuary in Gujarat.

The authorities have not yet been able to contact the victim's family. The zoo has stepped up warnings inside the premises and advised visitors to travel with an escort and keep vehicles locked.

