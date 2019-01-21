English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Scales 20-feet Wall of Punjab's Chhatbir Zoo, Mauled by Lions
The animal that attacked the man was an Asiatic lion, a critically endangered species. The authorities have not yet been able to contact the victim's family.
File photo of Asiatic lion
Loading...
New Delhi: A man was mauled to death by a lion after he scaled the wall of a zoo in Punjab, officials said Monday.
The man climbed the 20-foot wall of Chhatbir Zoo, home to four lions, on Sunday and entered the restricted area where he was attacked.
Hearing his screams, the staff rushed to try and rescue the man. "He was an intruder in the zoo. We took him to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries," said Roshan Sunkaria from the state forest department.
The animal that attacked the man was an Asiatic lion — a critically endangered species and a major tourist draw. Only about 500 exist in the wild, all in the Gir sanctuary in Gujarat.
The authorities have not yet been able to contact the victim's family. The zoo has stepped up warnings inside the premises and advised visitors to travel with an escort and keep vehicles locked.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The man climbed the 20-foot wall of Chhatbir Zoo, home to four lions, on Sunday and entered the restricted area where he was attacked.
Hearing his screams, the staff rushed to try and rescue the man. "He was an intruder in the zoo. We took him to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries," said Roshan Sunkaria from the state forest department.
The animal that attacked the man was an Asiatic lion — a critically endangered species and a major tourist draw. Only about 500 exist in the wild, all in the Gir sanctuary in Gujarat.
The authorities have not yet been able to contact the victim's family. The zoo has stepped up warnings inside the premises and advised visitors to travel with an escort and keep vehicles locked.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What is Data Colonization, And Why we in India Need to Rework The Policies in Place
- Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Fear Keeps Iran Alive at Asian Cup
- Yamaha Motorcycles India Launches Updated FZ-Series, FZ25 and Fazer-25, Prices Start at Rs 95,000
- Stephen Fry Just Spotted 'Adarsh Balak' Poster at His Doctor's Office, and Desi Twitter Has Lost it
- How Desi Fans 'Added' a Million Subscribers to Australian YouTube Channel During India's Cricket Tour
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results