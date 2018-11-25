English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Killed by Speeding Car in Kolkata, Woman Fashion Designer Held
Onlookers said that the car, cruising at a high speed, jumped the traffic signal before hitting the man.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Kolkata: A woman fashion designer was on Sunday arrested here after her speeding car ran over a man, police said.
The accident took place in the city's Eastern Metropolitan bypass on Sunday afternoon.
"A man in his 40s was waiting for a bus on the EM bypass when he was hit by a speeding car. He was declared dead in the hospital. The woman who was on the wheels has been arrested," an official from the Pragati Maidan police station said.
Onlookers said that the car, cruising at a high speed, jumped the traffic signal before hitting the man.
The police said that CCTV footages were being checked and the arrested woman was being interrogated.
The accident took place in the city's Eastern Metropolitan bypass on Sunday afternoon.
"A man in his 40s was waiting for a bus on the EM bypass when he was hit by a speeding car. He was declared dead in the hospital. The woman who was on the wheels has been arrested," an official from the Pragati Maidan police station said.
Onlookers said that the car, cruising at a high speed, jumped the traffic signal before hitting the man.
The police said that CCTV footages were being checked and the arrested woman was being interrogated.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Two New Characters in Infinity War Sequel May Unfold the Origin of Thanos
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Upset With the Contestants, Salman Khan Asks If He Has Failed as a Host
- Remember me as a Fighter, Says Departing Fernando Alonso
- German Teen Loses License Just 49 Minutes After Passing the Driving Test
- ‘The Lion King’ Comparison Video With the 1994 Original Will Take You Back in Time