Man Killed by Speeding Car in Kolkata, Woman Fashion Designer Held

A woman fashion designer was on Sunday arrested here after her speeding car ran over a man, police said.The accident took place in the city's Eastern Metropolitan bypass on Sunday afternoon."A man in his 40s was waiting for a bus on the EM bypass when he was hit by a speeding car. He was declared dead in the hospital. The woman who was on the wheels has been arrested," an official from the Pragati Maidan police station said.Onlookers said that the car, cruising at a high speed, jumped the traffic signal before hitting the man.The police said that CCTV footages were being checked and the arrested woman was being interrogated.