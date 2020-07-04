Man Killed by Tiger in Chandrapur, 18th so Far in District This Year

A farmer was killed by a tiger in Nagbhid tehsil of Chandrapur district on Saturday, an official said.

Maroti Uikey (36), a resident of Sonuli village, ventured into the forest from fields nearby when he was killed by a tiger, he said.

"It happened in compartment no 78 in Mangrul beat of Nagbhid Forest Range. An initial compensation of Rs 25,000 has been given to the kin," said SV Ramarao, Chief Conservator of Forest.

This is the 17th death in tiger attacks in the district this year, officials said.