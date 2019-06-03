English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Killed For Relationship With Girl From Another Religion in Maharashtra's Yavatmal
The deceased Aqeel Shbbir Khan was in relationship with the daughter of the 42-year-old woman, which she was disapproved of.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 22-year-old man was allegedly killed Monday by a woman and her two aides over his relationship with her daughter in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, police said.
While two accused have been arrested another is on the run. The deceased Aqeel Shbbir Khan was in relationship with the daughter of the 42-year-old woman, which she was disapproved of.
Khan had called his lover to meet him in Dream Land area in the district, around 740 kms from here, around 1:30 am, when he was attacked by the accused trio, a police official said.
During the fight, the woman allegedly stabbed Khan in stomach, following which he collapsed, he said. Some locals rushed Khan to hospital where he died of excessive blood loss, the official said.
Police have arrested the woman and her aide Nitin Kadam (42) from Bhokar in Nanded district while another accused, Satish Jamdade (22), is on the run.
