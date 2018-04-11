Man Killed for Trying to Settle a Quarrel Over Re 1 in Madhya Pradesh

In a bizarre incident, a man was murdered in broad daylight on Wednesday over Re 1 in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.The man was killed after he intervened and tried to settle a dispute between another man and a shopkeeper.The dispute began when a customer of a paan shop bought a paan and gave the shopkeeper an Rs 10 note. The shopkeeper returned Rs 4 in change to him. However, the customer claimed that shopkeeper should give Rs 5 back to him and started to quarrel with him.Upon seeing the exchange, another customer Vinod Gupta intervened and tried to settle the matter. However, the aggrieved customer then started arguing with him and the two almost came to blows.Locals then intervened and forced the angry customer to leave. But he returned soon with some associates and attacked Gupta. The attackers rained blows and sticks on Gupta who was gravely injured by the assault. He later died due to his injuriesFollowing his death, police registered a case and have arrested two men involved in the assault. They have also launched a manhunt to nab the remaining accused.