Man Killed In Elephant Attack In West Bengal

Bankura (WB), Oct 7: A 25-year-old man was killed by an elephant when he was trying to chase away a herd of pachyderms in West Bengal’s Bankura district, forest officials said on Wednesday. The incident happened near Kochdihi village of the district on Tuesday night, they said.

The residents of the village were trying to chase away the herd of about 40 elephants when the man accidentally came in front of an elephant, who picked him up and dashed him on the ground. The man was killed on the spot, the Divisional Forest Officer of Bankura (North) Division, Kalyan Rai, said. The herd, possibly looking for foodgrains, has been entering various villages in the Sonamukhi forest area for the past few days. It had entered Kochdihi village on Tuesday night.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor