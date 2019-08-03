Man Killed in Jharkhand for Protesting Witchcraft Allegation against His Mother, 2 Arrested

Simdega: A man has been hacked to death in Jharkhand's Simdega district for protesting against allegations that his mother practised witchcraft, the police said on Friday. The incident occurred at Alingud-Pahaditola village on Thursday.

"The accused -- 24-year-old Amar Singh and 35-year-old Kunjbihari Singh -- have been arrested and will be produced in the court on Saturday," Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Ashish Vijay Kujur said, adding that Amar had invited an 'ojha' (traditional healer) Kunjbihari at his residence to perform rituals to cure his ailing wife.

Kunjbihari, in turn, had asked Amar to call the 24-year-old victim, Devant Singh, and his mother to witness the rituals, the DSP said.

Kujur said that after completion of the rituals, Amar had asked Devant to accompany him to drop Kunjbihari at his residence. Devant's mother went back to her residence, he said.

"On the way, Amar said that his wife was ill because of sorcery performed by Devant's mother. When he protested against the allegation, both Amar and Kunjbihari axed Devant to death," the DSP said.

The officer said that the incident comes after cops had recently organised an awareness campaign in the district against superstitious beliefs.

Four elderly persons were lynched by at least 10 persons for allegedly practising witchcraft in Gumla district on July 22. A day later, on July 23, three people were forced to consume human excreta on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Giridih district.

