Man Killed in Madhya Pradesh after Quarrel over Not Giving Snack to Nephews, Two Brothers Held

A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his two younger brothers over a quarrel over sharing snack with children in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, the police said.

While the incident took place at Ishanagar town on Monday, the two accused were arrested on Tuesday, said local police station in-charge Manish Mishra. Sunil Ahirwar (35) bought some 'chaat' (a savoury mix) from the market and gave it to his children.

According to his wife, his younger brothers Raju (25) and Dilip (23) asked why Sunil did not share the snack with their children (his nephews), which led to a quarrel.

They assaulted her, Sunil's wife alleged in the complaint. When Sunil intervened, the duo hit him with a spade and killed him, she told the police. Further probe is on.