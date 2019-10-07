Man Killed Lover's Husband, Scattered His Body Parts Along 70km Road; Murder Mystery Solved 8 Years Later

New Delhi: A man, who allegedly killed his lover's husband in 2011 with the help of his driver and buried the body in Rajasthan's Alwar, has been arrested along with his accomplice in south Delhi's Kapashera, police said.

Kamal Singla (31) had roped in his driver Ganesh Kumar (27) in executing the killing after promising that he would be paid Rs 70,000, they said.

Parts of the body were recovered from Alwar more than eight years after the killing. Efforts are being made to trace the remaining body parts which the accused had scattered along a 70-km road stretch across two districts in Rajasthan and Haryana. The DNA test of the bones and tissue found at Alwar will be done to establish the identity, police said.

According to police, on March 23, 2011, Ravi Kumar went missing. His father lodged a police complaint in which he said that Ravi left his house along with his wife Shakuntala to meet his brother-in-law in Delhi's Samalkha. He, however, did not return, following which a case was registered at Kapashera police station.

Shakuntala said when they were on their way to Samalkha, her husband went away with someone after telling her that he would return in five minutes. She kept waiting for him but he never returned, the police said.

The case was later transferred to Crime Branch in October 2011.

"During investigation, all three suspects -- Shakuntala, her brother and Singla -- were interrogated by the local police and Crime Branch but no breakthrough could be achieved. A polygraph test of Shakuntala and Singla was conducted and they were found to be truthful in their statements," said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) BK Singh.

After Brain Mapping Test (BMT) was conducted, Shakuntala's brother was given a clean chit. However, it was through the BMT that Singla revealed that he had convinced Shakuntala to marry Ravi and asked her to avoid any relation with him.

Isolated experiential knowledge responses also signified that Singla had killed Ravi by strangling him, the officer said.

"During interrogation, Singla disclosed that in 2010, he had constructed a house at Tapukda village, Alwar and Shakuntala lived in his neighbourhood. They liked each other and fell in love but on February 8, 2011, Shakuntala married to Ravi Kumar," the officer added.

Ravi was a passenger tempo driver in Delhi. Immediately after the marriage, Shakuntala returned to her parents' home at Tapukda village. She and Singla were together again for some time. On his direction, she returned to her husband on March 21, 2011 and lured him to take her out on March 22, said Singh.

"Singla then planned to eliminate Ravi. He roped in his driver Ganesh Kumar to help him in the kidnapping and murder of Ravi and promised him Rs 70,000. On March 22, after dropping Shakuntala near her sister's house, Singla took Ravi for a drive saying that he wanted to speak to him in private, the officer said.

After reaching a secluded spot, Singla strangled Ravi with a rope. Kamal and Ganesh then took the body to Tapukda in Alwar and buried it, the officer added.

After four to five months, to evade arrest, the accused again dug up the spot where they had buried the body and managed to remove some parts of the body which was already decomposed. They further scattered the residual parts on a 70 kilometer stretch of road between Alwar and Rewari (Haryana), the officer said.

Shakuntala is absconding, the police said, adding she will be nabbed soon.

