Man Killed, Minor Wounded After Truck Rams Into Scooter at Delhi's Kashmere Gate
The driver of the truck fled the spot and the injured was rushed to hospital by locals, police said.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
New Delhi: A 30-year-old man died while a minor was injured Tuesday after a speeding truck rammed into their scooter in North Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said.
The deceased, Deepak Rawat, and the injured, Badal (17), are friends and residents of Gandhi Nagar, they said.
According to a senior police officer, they received information about the accident at around 5 am.
The driver of the truck fled the spot and the injured was rushed to hospital by locals, the officer said.
Rawat was declared brought dead while Badal was discharged after the treatment, police said.
Rawat's family members were informed about the incident and the post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday, they said.
The family members of Rawat said that he used work in a shop at Gandhi Nagar and was living separately. Badal used to live earlier at Old Seemapuri and recently shifted to Gandhi Nagar, the officer said.
A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and efforts are on to nab the accused truck driver, police said.
