Man Killed While Trying To Stop Brawl In Latur

Latur: A 26-year-old man was killed while trying to break up a brawl in Latur in Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The incident happened at around 11:30pm on Sunday.

“Ashok Kapse and his friend Mohit Bawane went to the house of Ajay Dinkar Pisal where the three started talking about a love affair. Matters heated up between Bawane and Pisal and Kapse tried to pacity them. However, he was stabbed by Pisal’s brother Vijay,” a MIDC police station official said. Kapse was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital after which a murder case was registered and the Pisal siblings arrested, he added.

