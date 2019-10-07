Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Kills 20-year-old Sister for Marrying Against Family’s Wishes in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Superintendent of Police (rural) Nepal Singh said that the incident took place in Kawal village under Jansath police station limits on Sunday night.

PTI

Updated:October 7, 2019, 11:53 PM IST
Man Kills 20-year-old Sister for Marrying Against Family’s Wishes in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Representative image.

Muzaffarnagar: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her brother when she came to meet her family for the first time after eloping with her lover in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Kawal village under Jansath police station limits on Sunday night, Superintendent of Police (rural) Nepal Singh said.

Shabina had married Shahvaz against the wishes of her family three months ago and was living with him in Sujru village, he said.

When Shabina came to her parent's house she was shot dead by her brother Sanawwar (25) after a fight between the two, Singh said.

A case has been registered against Sanawwar, who is absconding, and Shabina's body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Security has been tightened in Kawal village as a precautionary measure, Singh said.

