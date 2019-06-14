English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Kills 3 Minor Daughters, Self after Wife's Death
Bodies of the girls - aged around 9 years, 7 years and 5 years - were found lying in a pool of blood at the house of Durga Sidhu in Ulibasa village.
Representative image.
Keonjhar: Three months after the death of his wife, a 35-year-old man allegedly lynched his three minor daughters and then committed suicide at a village in Odisha's Keonjhar district Friday, police said.
Bodies of the girls - aged around 9 years, 7 years and 5 years - were found lying in a pool of blood at the house of Durga Sidhu in Ulibasa village.
Sidhu, a tribal man, committed suicide by hanging himself from a wooden beam in the house, Inspector In-Charge of Anandpur police station, Gagan Bihari Biswal said. His mother found the bodies.
She told the police that Sidhu's wife had died around three months ago and he was under stress since then.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Biswal said.
