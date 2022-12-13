CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Man Kills 5 Family Members, Hangs Self in Tamil Nadu
1-MIN READ

Man Kills 5 Family Members, Hangs Self in Tamil Nadu

PTI

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 13:16 IST

Tiruvannamalai, India

A case has been registered and further investigation is on. (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his wife and four children, including two teenage daughters and died by suicide at his house in Chengam taluk in Tiruvannamalai district, police said Tuesday.

Another daughter, aged about 9 years, has been admitted to the government hospital here with cut injuries.

The man, identified as Palanisamy, 45, was a farm labourer from Oranthavadi village near Chengam in the district.

Though the exact cause of the incident is not known, police said the incident came to light when the neighbours, who became suspicious, informed them today.

The police found Palanisamy hanging from the roof while his 37-year-old wife, 3 daughters and a son were found dead. Another girl child, aged about 9 years, was rushed to the GH, said a senior police official.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

