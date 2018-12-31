English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Kills and Eats Protected Monkey Species, Boasts by Posting Pics on Social Media
Rhesus macaques, protected under the same Act, are familiar brown primates with red faces and rears. They have close-cropped hair on their heads and their natural range includes Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Southeast Asia, and China.
Man allegedly killed, burnt, and cooked the monkey, he posted photographs of it on social media. (Image: Twitter)
Guwahati/Shillong: A man who had boasted of killing and eating a rhesus macaque monkey, a protected species, on social media, was arrested in Meghalaya, police said on Monday.
The man was booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Rhesus macaques, protected under the same Act, are familiar brown primates with red faces and rears. They have close-cropped hair on their heads and their natural range includes Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Southeast Asia, and China.
The accused was arrested from West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya after the state forest department lodged an FIR, Superintendent of Police MGR Kumar told PTI.
After the man allegedly killed, burnt, and cooked the monkey, he posted photographs of it on social media from where PETA India came to know about it and urged the authorities to arrest him.
A PETA India statement released in Guwahati said following its request, the deputy commissioner ordered the SP and the divisional forest officer of West Garo Hills to form a joint team to investigate the matter and arrest the accused, Sengkud Sangma.
In the statement, the animal rights body said, "We commend the Superintendent of Police, the Deputy Commissioner, and the Divisional Forest Officer of West Garo Hills District for sending out a strong message that such cruelty will not be tolerated."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The man was booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Rhesus macaques, protected under the same Act, are familiar brown primates with red faces and rears. They have close-cropped hair on their heads and their natural range includes Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Southeast Asia, and China.
The accused was arrested from West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya after the state forest department lodged an FIR, Superintendent of Police MGR Kumar told PTI.
After the man allegedly killed, burnt, and cooked the monkey, he posted photographs of it on social media from where PETA India came to know about it and urged the authorities to arrest him.
A PETA India statement released in Guwahati said following its request, the deputy commissioner ordered the SP and the divisional forest officer of West Garo Hills to form a joint team to investigate the matter and arrest the accused, Sengkud Sangma.
In the statement, the animal rights body said, "We commend the Superintendent of Police, the Deputy Commissioner, and the Divisional Forest Officer of West Garo Hills District for sending out a strong message that such cruelty will not be tolerated."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results