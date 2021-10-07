Man Kills Daughter For 'Alleged Affair' With Neighbour

On October 4, the body of the teenager was recovered from Hanuman Tal Baba Tola. We had seized the body and sent it for postmortem.A 17-year-old girl was strangled to death by her father after the mother caught her along with a neighbour in her room. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. The fact came to the surface during a probe.

A senior officer of Jabalpur Police said, “On October 4, the body of the teenager was recovered from Hanuman Tal Baba Tola. We had seized the body and sent it for postmortem.”

Initially, the victim’s parents had lodged a complaint against neighbour’s son. “In the complaint, the victim’s parents had stated that he raped their minor daughter and following the incident their daughter committed suicide,” added the officer.

The officer further stated that the autopsy report did not mention rape. “According to the autopsy report, the girl was brutally beaten before being strangled to death,” added the officer.

According to the police officer, On October 4, the father of the teenager had visited the police station to lodge a rape complaint against his neighbour’s son. When a police officer asked him to come along with his daughter to lodge the complaint, the man had returned after some time and claimed that his “daughter had committed suicide out of trauma.”

Police started to suspect the victim’s father after he changed his statement a few times and made contradictory claims.

“We took him in detention and during interrogation, he confessed of strangulating his daughter to death and accused his neighbour’s son of raping and killing his daughter,” added the officer.

The police officer added that the man in his confession said that his wife had caught her daughter and neighbour in a compromising position.

