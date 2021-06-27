Man Kills Ex-VC of Odisha's Sambalpur University for Refusing to Pay Rs 100, Detained

Noted environmentalist and former Vice-Chancellor of Sambalpur University, Dhrubaraj Naik, was allegedly killed on Sunday outside his residence in Odisha's Jharsuguda district by a man who had demanded Rs 100 from him, police said. The incident took place in the morning, when the accused came to Naik's house in Kuaramal village in an inebriated condition, they said.

When he refused to pay the amount, the man called him out of the house, attacked him with an axe and fled, a police officer said. Naik was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The accused has been detained for questioning and further investigation is underway, police added.

