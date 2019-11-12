Man Kills Friend in Hotel Room After Verbal Duel Over Petty Issue in Delhi, Arrested

New Delhi A 33-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her male friend in an OYO hotel room in Outer North Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Tuesday.

They said the victim, a resident of Khera Kalan, had checked into the hotel with one Vikki Mann (21) on Monday to celebrate his birthday.

While they were drinking alcohol, a quarrel ensued between them over a petty issue on Monday night following which he hit the woman on her throat and she lost consciousness, said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).

After seeing her unconscious, Mann fled from the hotel leaving her in the room, he said.

The DCP said that Mann, a resident of Alipur, was nabbed and during interrogation he confessed that he accidentally killed the woman.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is going on, Sharma said.

According to police, they received information at around 10.30 am on Tuesday morning that a woman was found unconscious in an OYO flagship hotel.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.

Responding to the incident, an OYO spokesperson said: "We are extremely saddened by the incident and offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. The safety and security of our guests are of paramount importance to us".

OYO follows all protocols during check-in of guests including identity proofs and the entries in arrival and departure register. Relevant documents as required by the enforcement authorities have already been handed over to the concerned authorities, the representative said.

"Since the matter is under investigation, we are cooperating with the authorities and are providing all possible support," the spokesperson said.

