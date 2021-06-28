MP Man Kills Live-in Partner, Buries Her Body in Kitchen

In a shocking crime from Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, a 35-year-old man brutally murdered his live-in partner. The man buried his girlfriend’s body in the kitchen after killing her with a sharp object. According to police, she was 10 years older than him and they were living together for 10 years.

On Sunday, the police got information that a woman had gone missing from Gadha village in the district. Upon investigating, they found that the painting of the kitchen floor in the house where she lived was freshly done. However, no similar paintwork was done in any other part of the house. This aroused suspicion in the minds of the police officers. Station in-charge Kanhaiya Singh asked policemen to dig up the spot in the kitchen. A woman’s body was found from underneath the flooring. It was after this discovery that the whole incident came to light.

According to ASP Shivkumar Verma, 45-year-old Shanti Mallah was living with her boyfriend Ramraj Manjhi. On Saturday, they had a huge fight which was testified by Ramraj’s brother. The hours-long arguments were heard by a lot of people, including neighbours. Afterwards, Shanti went missing, leading Manjhi’s brother to file a police complaint.

According to the post-mortem report, Shanti had been murdered with a sharp object, which was proved by the presence of stab wounds to her head and neck. The police are conducting a search for Ramraj who is still absconding.

