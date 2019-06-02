Take the pledge to vote

Man Kills Himself by Jumping on Burning Pyre at Crematorium

The dead man's relatives and friends had left when Kotangde jumped into the fire, but some children playing nearby saw him and raised an alarm.

PTI

Updated:June 2, 2019, 9:33 PM IST
Man Kills Himself by Jumping on Burning Pyre at Crematorium
Image for representation only. (Getty images)
Nagpur: A 34-year-old man ended his life by jumping onto a burning pyre at a crematorium here, police said on Sunday.

Mahesh Kotangde jumped onto the pyre of a dead man who had been cremated at Jaitala crematorium Saturday evening. He lived near the crematorium, said inspector RS Kshirsagar of MIDC police station.

The dead man's relatives and friends had left when Kotangde jumped into the fire, but some children playing nearby saw him and raised an alarm, the officer said.

The reason for Kotangde's extreme step was yet to be ascertained. But a probe revealed that he was suffering from a mental ailment for the last three years and was also a heavy drinker, Kshirsagar said.
