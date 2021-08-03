UP Man Kills Mother For Not Serving Him Dinner

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Sanjeev, who belongs to Kareli village under Subhash Nagar Police station in Bareilly district, killed his mother Sukhdei, on Sunday night, after a quarrel over dinner. After the murder in the night, the accused sat near the body for hours. On Monday morning, Sanjeev was arrested when his sister Urmila filed a complaint. The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem by the police.

After the death of her husband, 70-year-old Sukhdei used to live with her two sons Sanjeev and Rajiv. Both Sanjeev and Rajiv work as labourers. She did not cook food on Sunday due to lack of ration. After coming back home from work, Sanjeev gave Rs 200 to his mentally challenged brother Rajiv to bring vegetables and left.

Around 1 am, Sanjeev came back to his home and asked his mother to serve dinner. She had not cooked food as Rajiv did not buy the vegetables. Angered by this, Sanjeev smashed his mother’s head with a heavy object and she died on the spot.

Urmila, the married sister of the accused, got to know about the murder from neighbours and informed the police.

The police have registered a murder case against Sanjeev. Bareilly SP City Ravindra Kumar said that Sanjeev has been arrested. He is being interrogated. Kumar added that the police officials have also visited the crime spot to collect evidence. The neighbours and relatives of the accused will be questioned during the investigation, he said.

The relatives told the police that Sanjeev had attacked his mother several times after drinking alcohol in the past.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here