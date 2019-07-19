Man Kills Married Woman for Refusing Sexual Favours in Maharashtra's Virar, Arrested

Palghar: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a married woman for rejecting his sexual advances, police said Friday.

The woman was found in a pool of blood with her head smashed near her agricultural farm in the Saiwan ara of Virar on July 15, police PRO Hemant Katkar said.

The Virar police registered a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and initiated a probe.

Acting on certain leads, the police detained the accused, Rajesh Pawar (30), and subjected him to interrogation, he said.

Pawar, who was placed under arrest on the night of July 17, has confessed to his crime, Katkar claimed.

According to the police, while the victim was on her way to farm, the accused accosted her and demanded sexual favours.

When the woman refused and threatened that she would complain about him to her husband and villagers, he attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the spot, they said.