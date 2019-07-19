Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Man Kills Married Woman for Refusing Sexual Favours in Maharashtra's Virar, Arrested

The woman was found in a pool of blood with her head smashed near her agricultural farm in the Saiwan ara of Virar on July 15, police PRO Hemant Katkar said.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Kills Married Woman for Refusing Sexual Favours in Maharashtra's Virar, Arrested
Image for representation.
Loading...

Palghar: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a married woman for rejecting his sexual advances, police said Friday.

The woman was found in a pool of blood with her head smashed near her agricultural farm in the Saiwan ara of Virar on July 15, police PRO Hemant Katkar said.

The Virar police registered a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and initiated a probe.

Acting on certain leads, the police detained the accused, Rajesh Pawar (30), and subjected him to interrogation, he said.

Pawar, who was placed under arrest on the night of July 17, has confessed to his crime, Katkar claimed.

According to the police, while the victim was on her way to farm, the accused accosted her and demanded sexual favours.

When the woman refused and threatened that she would complain about him to her husband and villagers, he attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the spot, they said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram