Man Kills Mother for Not Cooking for Him in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar
Krishna Kumar allegedly hit Bindra Kaur with a sharp object which led to her death, the police said, adding that the matter surfaced when Kumar's father reached home.
Representative image.
Jaipur: A man in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district allegedly killed his mother after she did not cook for him, police said on Friday.
They said the incident occurred in Chunawadh village on Wednesday.
The accused has been arrested an an investigation is underway, police said.
