Man Kills Mother-in-Law, Attacks Pregnant Wife in Delhi After Argument Over Divorce

The accused, Afroz, had been allegedly pressuring his wife for a divorce but she was not agreeing.

PTI

Updated:June 22, 2018, 8:49 AM IST
Man Kills Mother-in-Law, Attacks Pregnant Wife in Delhi After Argument Over Divorce
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother-in-law and attacked his pregnant wife when they got into an argument over his demand for a divorce in northwest Delhi’s Keshav Puram, police said on Friday.

The accused, Afroz, had been allegedly pressuring his wife for a divorce but she was not agreeing, they said.

His mother-in-law was visiting them from Ghazipur when the couple again got into an argument.

The woman scolded Afroz for trying to divorce his wife when she was pregnant, following which he attacked her. When his wife intervened, he attacked her too.

The woman succumbed to injuries and her daughter is undergoing treatment. Afroz fled from the spot and police are looking for him.

