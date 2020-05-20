INDIA

MP Man Kills Mother-in-law for Refusing to Serve Hot Chapatis

The victim died by the time the rest of her family reached the scene on hearing her cries, an official said, adding that the accused's father-in-law lodged a complaint against him.

  • PTI Khandwa
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
A 35-year-old man allegedly beat his mother-in-law to death after she refused to serve him hot chapatis at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at Billora village, where the accused identified as Suresh lived with his in-laws, Jagdish Patidar, in-charge of Mandhata police station said.

The accused had returned home around midnight on Monday and his mother-in-law Gujar Bai (55) served him food, the official said.

When the victim refused to give him hot chapatis instead of the pre-cooked ones, Suresh argued with her and beat her to death with a stick, before fleeing the spot, he said.

Suresh was nabbed on Tuesday night and further probe was underway, he added.


