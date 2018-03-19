GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Man Kills Mother, Walks Into Tamil Nadu Police Station with 'Severed' Head

According to the police, 30-year-old Anand was having frequent quarrels with his mother Rani, a widow, over a property dispute.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2018, 12:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Kills Mother, Walks Into Tamil Nadu Police Station with 'Severed' Head
Image for representational purpose. (Network18 Creatives)
Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu: A 30-year-old man sent the personnel of a police station in the district into a tizzy when he walked in with the "severed head" of his mother after allegedly killing her on Sunday, police said.

They said Anand was having frequent quarrels with his mother Rani, a widow, over a property dispute.

After an argument over the issue this morning in their house, he allegedly beheaded her with a sharp weapon, carried it all the way to the Karambakudi police station and surrendered, the police said.

The slain woman was acquitted in a case relating to the murder of her husband 10 years ago, they added. The police said Anand was arrested.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You