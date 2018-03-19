Man Kills Mother, Walks Into Tamil Nadu Police Station with 'Severed' Head

A 30-year-old man sent the personnel of a police station in the district into a tizzy when he walked in with the "severed head" of his mother after allegedly killing her on Sunday, police said.They said Anand was having frequent quarrels with his mother Rani, a widow, over a property dispute.After an argument over the issue this morning in their house, he allegedly beheaded her with a sharp weapon, carried it all the way to the Karambakudi police station and surrendered, the police said.The slain woman was acquitted in a case relating to the murder of her husband 10 years ago, they added. The police said Anand was arrested.