Man Kills Self In Delhi Hours After Being Detained By Police In Phone Snatching Case

New Delhi, Feb 14: A 21-year-old man killed himself at his house in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar alleging harassment by police, hours after he was briefly detained in connection with a phone snatching case. Before committing suicide Sunday evening, Suraj Thakur recorded a video on his phone alleging that he was “harassed" by the police.

Police denied the charge and said he was called for questioning and released soon after. According to the police, during probe into the phone snatching case, they found that the user of the stolen phone was in contact with Thakur.

Thakur was called to identify the accused. Based on his inputs, a man, named Abhishek, was arrested and the snatched phone was recovered. After the identification of the accused, Thakur left for home, said Prashant Gautam, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

“Later in the evening, Thakur recorded a video in his mobile where he alleged that he is in depression and is committing suicide as he cannot bear the humiliation of his family and no one shall be held responsible for his suicide. He committed suicide in his jhuggi," he said. Police said further investigation is on and appropriate legal action will be taken in the matter.

A senior police officer said they kept Thakur in the police station for about 10 minutes. “We did not threaten him and he was not intimidated. He was let off after he helped us," the officer added.

