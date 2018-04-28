Man Kills Self in Rajasthan, Accuses Police of Harassment, False Cases

Alleging harassment by police, a 25-year-old man committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in the Mahaveer Nagar extension area here, police said on Saturday.In a suicide note found in his possession, deceased Virendra Nagar, alias Vikki, alleged that he was being harassed by an ASI of the Anta police station of Baran district of Rajasthan, they said.The body was handed over to the family members this morning after a post-mortem and an investigation initiated in this regard, officials added. Nagar, a resident of Koteri area in Anta town of Baran, killed himself late last evening at a park near a relative's home, where he had been staying for sometime, Mahavirnagar police station Circle In charge (CI) Madan Lal Khateek said.The youth was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment last night, he added. In the suicide note handed over to the police by the relative who reportedly recovered it from his possession, the deceased accused ASI Bhanwar Singh, posted at the Anta police station, of harassment by fabricating a false case against him under various sections of IPC, the CI said.The ASI had fabricated a false case of physically abusing a married woman against him under sections 308, 341 and 324 of IPC, the deceased said in the note, and added that he was in no way involved in the case.He demanded strict action against those who forced him to commit suicide and also apologised to his family, police said. Nagar had cleared the REET exam and was about to get a job as a teacher.A case under section 174 of CrPC was lodged in this connection, Khateek said. The investigation into the reliability of suicide note and other aspects was underway, he added. When contacted, Anta police station ASI Bhanwar Singh refuted the allegations levelled against him, and said a case under sections 341, 323, 324, 325, 308, 504 and 143 was lodged against Virendra Nagar and four others on March 23.The evidences against the accused, including Virendra, were proven in a routine investigation and two of the accused, Bablu and Pritibai, were arrested and sent to judicial custody, ASI Singh said, adding that Virendra was absconding.