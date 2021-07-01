Man Kills Sister for Spending Too Much Time On Social Media in Tamil Nadu

A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his sister who was found spending her time on social media most of the time in Tamil Nadu. The man Malairaja hails from Vasavappapuram near Vallanadu in Thoothukudi district. His 17-year-old sibling, Kavita, has completed her grade 12.

During the lockdown, Kavita is said to have spent a lot of time playing games on her mobile phone and spending most of the time on social platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Sharechat.

This has irked Malairaja and despite repeated reprimands, Kavita did not stop playing games and spending time on social media through her mobile phone.

On June 29, Kavita was seen spending too much time chatting with her friends on the Sharechat app on her mobile at home. On seeing this, with a barrage of anger, Kavita’s brother who came home in a drunken state fought with her and took a scythe and tried to crash Kavita’s mobile. But the scythe’s sharp end fell on Kavita’s neck that led her drenched in blood and die miserably on the spot.

Later, Malairaja fled the spot. The police team led by Murappanadu Police Inspector Baskaran rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. Thoothukudi District SP Jayakumar and Rural DSP Ponnarasu visited and investigated the incident. Meanwhile, the police arrested Malairaja in the Vallanadu forest on June 29 and booked him for murder.

