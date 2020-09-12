Man Kills Two Sons Before Hanging Himself in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat

Balaghat: A 27-year-old man on Saturday allegedly throttled his two sons before ending hislife near here in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The deceased Bhura Singh Pusam was probably upsetbecause his wife refused to go with him to his house in Kachhartola village, an officer said.

"Pusam had gone to his wife’s place at Sonpuri village to bring her back along with his three sons," said Balaghat superintendent of police Abhishek Tiwari. As his wife refused to go with him, angry Pusam lefther house with his three sons, he said.

He allegedly killed Sameer (6) and Kailash (4) on theway to his village by throttling them, while his youngest son Akash (1) survived the attack, the SP said. One of Pusam’s relatives who heard cries of thechildren reached the spot to find Pusam hanging to a tree.

After police were informed, Akash was rushed to hospital. ”Prima facie, Pusam was stressedas his wife did notreturn home, following which he turned violent,” Tiwari said.