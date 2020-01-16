Take the pledge to vote

Man Kills Wife by Smashing Her Forehead with Iron Pestle as Quarrel Over Domestic Issue Escalates

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon and the accused, Siddharth Sonpipale (35), surrendered before police hours later, following which he was arrested, police said.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 11:19 PM IST
Man Kills Wife by Smashing Her Forehead with Iron Pestle as Quarrel Over Domestic Issue Escalates
Nagpur: A man allegedly killed his wife by smashing her forehead with an iron pestle after an argument over some domestic issue in Wadi area in Nagpur, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon and the accused, Siddharth Sonpipale (35), surrendered before police hours later, following which he was arrested, police said.

"The couple resided in Dr Ambedkar Nagar in Wadi. They used to frequently quarrel over petty issues. After an argument on Wednesday, Siddharth thrashed his wife Alka (28).

In a fit of rage, he picked up an iron pestle and hit her on her forehead, killing her on the spot," head constable of Wadi police station, Rajendra Borate said.

"The man then tried to destroy the evidence by washing his dead wife's blood-soaked clothes. He left his home after cleaning the floor and covering the body in a blanket," he added.

The accused then consumed liquor somewhere outside and changed his mind. "He surrendered before the police and told them about the crime he had committed," Borate said.

An offence under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) has been registered against him, police said.

