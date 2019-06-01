Take the pledge to vote

Man Kills Wife, Child Before Killing Himself in Haryana

A handwritten note, purportedly by the man identified as Dinesh Kumar, was recovered from the house where in he take responsibility for the deaths, police said.

PTI

Updated:June 1, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
Man Kills Wife, Child Before Killing Himself in Haryana
Image for representation purpose only.
Jhajjar (Haryana): A 35-year-old man allegedly shot his wife and four-year-old daughter to death before killing himself at Ladpur village here, police said on Saturday.

The bodies of Dinesh Kumar, his wife and daughter were found by Kumar's brother when he went to their home on Saturday morning, police said.

A handwritten note, purportedly by Kumar, was recovered from the house where in he take responsibility for the deaths, they said.

Officials said Kumar, a security guard, used his licensed revolver for the killings, officials said.

"The matter is under investigation," said Jhajjar Assistant Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar. The bodies were sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

It is being explored as to why Kumar took the extreme step, officials said.
