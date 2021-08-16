Man Kills Wife for Dowry in UP’s Hardoi, FIR Filed

A man allegedly killed his wife in broad daylight on Sunday on the streets of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh for failing to meet his dowry demands. The husband pinned his wife to the ground and started brutally beating her. Then he tried to hang her to death, said Police.

The locals intervened and rushed the women to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during the treatment.

Hardoi man’s act was recorded by a few passersby and uploaded on social media. The video has gone viral.

The deceased has been identified as Saraswati, a resident of Tundwal village under Sursa police station jurisdiction and the accused husband has been identified as Manoj.

The deceased’s father, after seeing the brutal attack video lodged a complaint with the Hardoi police.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, his daughter’s husband was demanding a buffalo and a gold chain for the last few weeks. “He had been threatening us with dire consequences for the last one week,” said the victim’s father.

Saraswati’s father informed that Saraswati and Manoj had got married in 2011. “First few months of their marriage were good. We thought we got our daughter married to a good man. Almost after six months of their marriage my daughter started complaining of mental and physical torture for dowry,” added Saraswati’s father.

The victim’s family had also earlier fulfilled the dowry demand of the accused on several occasions, according to the father of the deceased.

The local police told the media that they have registered an FIR against Manoj under Dowry Prohibition Act and various other sections of Indian Penal Code.

Police are raiding several locations to nab the accused. “A team has been formed to investigate the case. Raids are being conducted at several locations to arrest the accused,” said Circle Officer, City, Vikash Jaiswal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here