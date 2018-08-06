Man Kills Wife, Hangs Self in Greater Noida Apartment

A 47-year-old man allegedly killed his 34-year-old wife before committing suicide after an altercation between them on Monday at an apartment in Greater Noida here, police said.Manisha Kohli and husband Girish Bhatnagar got married two years ago through a matrimonial site. Bhatnagar's sister was also living with them at their home in Galaxy Vega Apartments under Bisrakh police station limits, they said.The husband used to work in Delhi but had quit his job six months ago. Some time back he got to know that this was his wife's second marriage, police said, quoting a purported suicide note found from the spot.Police said according to the note, the man also came to know that his wife suspected his relationship with his sister.These developments had apparently disturbed the couple's relationship and led Bhatnagar into depression, the police said."This morning when the wife's brother and relatives tried contacting her on phone there was no response. After several attempts to reach out to her, those nearby came to their apartment," Bisrakh Station House Officer (SHO) Akhilesh Tripathi said."When they found that the door of the house was bolted from inside they raised an alarm and called the police," he said.The SHO said when the door was broken down, the bodies of the couple were found inside the house.The woman's body bore severe injuries on the head and was soaked in blood. The man's body was found hanging from a ceiling, the officer said.The husband's sister was not at home during the time of the incident.The bodies were later sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the police were undertaking due procedures.