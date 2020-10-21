Man Kills Wife, Three Minor Daughters In Guj's Kutch District

Ahmedabad: A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and three daughters over financial worries at a village in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Wednesday, police said. The killings took place in Jakhania village of Mandvi taluka, where Shivji Pachan allegedly forced his wife to consume poison and later attacked his daughters with a sharp object, said Saurabh Singh, superintendent of police Kutch- West.

While the accused’s wife Bhavna (32) died during treatment at a hospital, his daughters Dharmishtha (2), Kinjal (7) and Trupti (10) also succumbed to their injuries, he said. Preliminary probe revealed that the accused was disturbed because of some financial problems and due to the prolonged illness of two of his daughters, the SP said, adding that a hunt has been launched to nab the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor