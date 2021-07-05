Man Kills Wife With Axe, Throws Body In Forest

A man killed his wife with an axe in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district. The accused has been identified as Yogendra Singh. He killed his 27-year old wife Kanti Devi in the Salo forest and threw the body in the bushes. The incident took place on Saturday under the limits of Bhandaria police station area of the district.

Police said Yogendra took off all her ornaments and has been absconding after the incident. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation to nab the accused. The locals saw the body in the forest and informed the cops.

According to Sudan, the father of the deceased, Yogendra had taken Kanti with him to the forest to collect wood. “When Yogendra did not return, efforts were made to trace him. However, he could not be traced in the forest,” Sudan said.

The body was found lying among the bushes. The marks on the body suggest that the accused had hit her on the head and neck with an axe.

Police officer Kundan Kumar Singh said Kanti was married eight years ago to Yogendra Singh, a resident of Banua village of Meral police station area of Garhwa district. He said there have been disputes between the husband and wife over the past couple of months.

“Kanti Devi’s father had taken her to his home after the frequent quarrels. The dispute between wife and husband had even reached the court. Yogendra used to put pressure on his wife to come back to his home but she was unwilling to do so because of their history of fights,” the police official said.

Around 20 days ago, Yogendra had come to his in-laws’ place and started living here. Things still didn’t work out between them. Once he got an opportunity, Yogendra took his wife to the forest and put her to death.

